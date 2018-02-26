Thai PM satisfied with Thailand’s improvement in graft index

Bangkok, 25th February 2018 – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has lauded Thailand’s improved ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2017.

Announced by the global civil society organization leading the fight against corruption known as Transparency International, the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2017 placed Thailand at number 96 out of 180 countries surveyed. Last year, the country was ranked 101st.

Conveying the prime minister’s message, Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said today the improved ranking reflects the government’s continued efforts to fight graft.

Despite the progress, he said there is still plenty of room to improve, and the government will carry on its commitment to eradicate corrupt practices in Thai society.

The CPI, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. Thailand scored 37 this year, up from 35 last year.