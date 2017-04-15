Thai people illegally staying in Saudi Arabia urged to report themselves to ask for permission to return to Thailand

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh has urged Thai nationals residing illegally in Saudi Arabia to report themselves to ask for permission to return to Thailand after the Saudi government issued an amnesty decree for overstaying foreigners.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh disclosed that the Saudi government had issued an amnesty decree for all foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia illegally. The government has begun to receive requests from foreign offenders, excluding civil and criminal cases.

Therefore, Thai nationals residing in Saudi Arabia illegally who wish to return to Thailand are asked to report themselves to the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh or the Royal Thai Consulate in Jeddah. The individuals must submit a passport, an ID card or related documents along with their copies to turn themselves in and follow the procedures of the Saudi government in order to return to Thailand.

The Department of Passports and the Immigration Offices nationwide will facilitate the petitioners with waivers of fees and fines until 26 June but the petitioners must be responsible for expenses for traveling to Thailand. Once the amnesty is over, the Saudi authorities will strictly prosecute foreign offenders who could be subject to a fine of up to one million baht and deportation. For more information, please call 011-488 1174 Ext. 223, 224 and 225 or hotlines 055 798 2002 and 055 462 2005.