Thai organic products to enter world market

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce is adamant that Thai organic products be promoted among overseas buyers.

Commerce Minister, Apiradi Tantraporn says that her ministry is working with various partners to boost sales of organic products among domestic and international buyers. The ministry’s partners are the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of the Interior, the Thai Organic Trade Association, Tops Supermarket, the Lemon Farm, and Modern Trade.

These partners have vowed to contribute to the improvement and the promotion of organic goods, helping local communities generate more income. The ministry said Thai organic products will be featured at various international fairs and exhibitions in the near future.

The number of organic food consumers has increased significantly in recent years because chemical-free products are healthy and friendly to the environment, said Apiradi, noting that organic farming is becoming a common practice in agriculture.