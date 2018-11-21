Thai national costume ready for Miss Universe Thailand

Bangkok – Thailand has unveiled the national costume, called “Chang the Icon of Siam”, which will debut at the 67th Miss Universe pageant to be held next month in Bangkok.

Sophida Kanchanarin, who will represent Thailand at the pageant, wore the dress during a press conference this week. The elegant costume was designed by Tee Phasux who won a national costume contest earlier this year.

Surang Prempree, Director of Miss Universe Thailand, said the dress will deliver an outstanding presentation on the stage and believes the national costume will impress the global audience watching the event.

The 20-kilogram costume is decorated with sparkling crystals from Swarovski and incorporates themes of traditional Thai dress and modern technology, which is the highlight of this year. The dress uses hydraulics to transform it into the shape of an elephant, hence the name “Chang the Icon of Siam”.

The 2018 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Arena Mueng Thong Thani on December, 17.