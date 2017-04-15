Thai and Malaysian officials discuss economic cooperation

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Deputy Defense Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr met with Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Dato’ Seri Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi to boost economic ties between Thailand and Malaysia.

Gen Udomdej, in his capacity as a special representative of the government, and other Thai officials attended a meeting with the Malaysian Home Affairs Minister to discuss border trades and ways to promote mutual economic growth.

Both sides talked about the possibility of opening the Thai-Malaysian border 24 hours a day and the transportation of Thai goods to Malaysia.

Many believe that a 24-hour access to the border will stimulate urban development while some oppose the idea saying the move could lead to lower tourist spending as they can simply return to their home country any time of day.

More discussions over these issues are expected to take place in the near future to find solutions and ways to enhance economic relations.