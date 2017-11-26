Thai, Laotian drug smugglers nabbed in Nong Khai

Nong Khai – Nong Khai police have apprehended five drug smugglers along with stocks of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Of the five suspects, four were Thai nationals and one was a Laotian. All of the suspects were caught red-handed along with 4 kilograms of kanja and 211 pills of methamphetamine.

According to the police, the Laotian suspect, identified as Saengkham Duangmala, was crossing the Mekhong River in a long-tail boat to meet with the Thai smugglers. All of them were apprehended during the delivery of the drugs.

Along with the drugs haul, the police also seized 21,000 baht and the vessel itself.

The suspects are now in police custody and will be officially arraigned in court.