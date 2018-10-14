Thai-Indonesian ombudsmen discuss solutions to haze pollution

Chiang Mai – Ombudsmen from Thailand and Indonesia visited Chiang Mai province last week to discuss solutions to prevent and mitigate haze pollution as a result of forest fires.

The acting Ombudsman Chief, Gen. Viddhavat Rajatanun, held a meeting with a group of Indonesian Ombudsmen led by the chief of Indonesian National Ombudsman Commission, Amzulian Rifai, in Chiang Mai to follow up on the development of haze disaster prevention and mitigation measures. Both sides exchanged their experiences on practical solutions to this issue.

Gen. Viddhavat said haze pollution has been a longstanding issue in Chiang Mai, which affects people’s health and livelihoods, while related agencies in the northern province have been working continuously since 2017 to solve this issue, resulting in a positive development, less forest fires, and better air quality.

The meeting between officials from both countries allowed both sides to learn about the solutions used in each country and develop new ideas to tackle the issue both countries face.

Forest fires are common in Indonesia, generating smoke and haze that occasionally prevails over neighboring countries.