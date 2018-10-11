Thai Health Promotion Foundation warns of salty vegetarian meals

Bangkok – The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has warned people participating in the Vegetarian Festival to beware of high salt content.

The foundation and the Less Salt Project conducted a random sampling of vegetarian meals in Bangkok’s Yaowarat, Aor Tor Kor, and Ying Charoen markets, and found the average sodium content of popular dishes to be above 1,000 milligrams, compared to the recommended amount of no more than 600 milligrams per meal.

People are therefore advised to opt for fresh fruit, soy milk, and grains, while avoiding ready-made meals, soup, fried food, and meals that are high in carbohydrates.