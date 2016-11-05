Thai Health Promotion Foundation invites volunteers to share their stories to honor HM the King

BANGKOK – The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has invited volunteers to send in their stories to a new website collecting accounts of good deeds performed in the name of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Foundation manager Supreeda Adulyanont and Co-Director of Jitarsa Bank Soryauth Rattanapojanart jointly unveiled the “Jitarsa Palang Pandin” or Volunteer Power of the Land project established in honor of His Majesty the King.

The program seeks to assemble stories from volunteers on the www.palangpandin.com website to honor those who took part in volunteer efforts as well as to inspire more good deeds. The site will also feature projects in need of volunteers and seek to connect those looking to contribute with efforts searching for workers.