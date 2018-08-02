Thai Govt seeks extradition of Yingluck

Bangkok – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says it depends on the British government whether convicted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will be extradited from the UK following a request from the Thai government.

Wissanu said Thailand’s request was made based on the extradition treaty signed in 1911 between the Kingdom of Thailand and the United Kingdom.

He further stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has already been notified of the request and that it is entirely up to the U.K. to decide.

However, Wissanu said he was not sure whether the treaty would cover the crime the former premier committed since it excludes extraditing those convicted of political crimes.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said he has not been told whether or not Yingluck would appeal against the extradition.

Asked why the MFA is involved in the extradition process given that it is the job of the police, Wissanu said the MFA is only trying to coordinate the effort.