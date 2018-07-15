Thai Government monitoring online information

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed responsible units to monitor online information and bring those who spread false information deemed a threat to national security, to justice.

Online fabrication and distortion is in violation of the Computer Related Crime Act, B.E. 2560, he said, adding that those found guilty will be subject to a fine and jail time.

The law stipulates that “a person who enters false data into a computer system that could cause damage to the public, create panic, or cause harm to public infrastructure, national security, public security or economic security must be subject to a maximum five-year jail term and a maximum one hundred thousand baht fine or both.”

The deputy premier has pleaded with the public to check their sources before sharing and immediately alert a responsible agency should they come across anything they suspect to be fake news or information.