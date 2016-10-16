Thai expats & foreigners pay tribute to HM the King

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates have organized memorial activities to enable Thai expats to take part in the national mourning and allow foreigners to offer their condolences to the bereaved nation.

H.E. Saran Charoensuwan, the Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, has performed a memorial ceremony with embassy officials and Thai people in South Korea. The embassy has arranged a memorial altar with HM the King’s photograph and guest books to enable Thai people to write messages of mourning. The President of South Korea, Park Geun-hye had earlier offered condolences to the people of Thailand.

In China, Thai people, the consulate general of Pakistan, as well as Chinese people including Vice Governor of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government in Chengdu Zhu Hexin, and Chengdu Vice-Mayor Liu Hongbao visited the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chengdu to write messages of mourning.

In Taiwan, Thailand Trade and Economic Office (Taipei) has held an activity allowing Thai workers in Taiwan and the Taiwanese people to take part in a commemorative service. Memorial observances also took place at the Royal Thai Embassy in Vietnam and at Wimbledon’s Thai Temple, southwest London.