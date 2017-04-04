Thai Embassy: No Thais affected by Russian subway bombing

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow has confirmed that there were no Thai citizens among the casualties of Monday’s explosion in St Petersburg.

Based on its coordination with the Thai community in Russia thus far, the Thai Embassy in Moscow said there have been no reports of injuries or deaths among Thai nationals in St Petersburg in the wake of a deadly blast on a metro train.

The Embassy affirmed that it will continue to closely follow up on the situation and provide assistance for any Thai nationals who might have been affected. Those in need of help are welcome to call telephone number +79169392155.

Eleven people have been killed and about 50 others injured in the subway explosion. The incident is suspected to have been a suicide bombing. An unexploded bomb was also found at another station and was successfully deactivated. The metro system in St Petersburg has been entirely shut down for the time being.