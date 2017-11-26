Thai economy surges 4.3% in third quarter

Bangkok – The Thai economy has seen recent steady growth according to the prime minister, with a significant 4.3% increase in the third quarter of 2017.

Addressing the public in his national televised speech this week, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the economy is recovering at a steady pace and has continued to grow since the current administration took office in 2014.

Prior to 2014, he said the economy was growing at the sluggish rate of 0.9% due to the prolonged political instability and the world economic slump.

Compared to the same period last year, the country’s GDP expanded 4.3% in the third quarter of this year. The positive trend is expected to continue until 2018.

Factors contributing to the improving economy include the government’s policies, investment incentives, domestic consumption, and exports.