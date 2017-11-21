Thai economy to grow by 4% in Q3 :DPM Somkid

Bangkok – Deputy PM Somkid Jatusriphitak said at the 35th Chamber of Commerce seminar that the private sector has been playing an important role in driving forward Thailand’s economy and has expressed his confidence that the economy can grow by four percent in the third quarter due to the government’s support for various infrastructure development mega-projects, which will help boost confidence among both Thai and foreign investors.

Somkid said investors in foreign countries are now showing an increasing interest in ASEAN markets and Thailand is ready to accommodate the inflow of foreign investment.

It is expected that the Thai economy next year will continue to expand and is likely to grow by over four percent due to increasing public and private investment projects.