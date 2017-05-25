Thai cooking class provided to Laotian cooks in Loei

LOEI – A Thai cooking class has been held in Loei province for Laotian chefs to cater to Thai nationals working in the neighboring country.

Loei provincial authorities have coordinated with the Department of Skill Development, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai-Laotian Chamber of Commerce in developing a Thai cooking course for 30 Laotians working in restaurants in Luang Prabang, Vientiane and Sainyabuli provinces of Laos.

The five-day course, which will come to an end on Friday, has received financial support from the Loei Provincial Office, which sought to provide a skill development program for those working in the Laotian restaurant industry.

The course also fosters commercial growth in the Mekong Subregion and the ASEAN Economic Community, while strengthening ties between Thailand and Laos.