Thai consular officers to streamline their services

Bangkok – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has held a seminar for Thai consular officials worldwide to streamline consular services for Thai and foreign nationals.

MFA Deputy Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi presented a policy to the consular officers during the seminar where he cited the need to adopt a person-based approach to make their services more efficient for both Thai and foreign nationals.

More than 37 million foreigners visit Thailand each year, while 7 million Thais travel overseas each year. The Deputy Permanent Secretary wants the consular officers to be more proactive in their role and adaptable to change now that the country is moving towards a digital era.

The Department of Consular Affairs has also made consular services more convenient for the public. People are now required to use only their identification cards when using any consular service. Those planning to travel overseas can also apply for an e-Visa online and seek assistance from a Thai embassy in case of an emergency via the Oun Jai mobile application.