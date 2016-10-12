Thai companies optimistic of economic growth this year

BANGKOK– Surveys of publicly traded companies in Thailand revealed optimism towards economic growth compared to last year.

Most CEOs surveyed expect the country’s GDP to expand between 2 and 3 percent this year due to state budget disbursements and the vibrant tourism industry. In addition, consumption and political stability are cited as factors that will determine positive growth in the latter part of this year.

Over 77 percent of the CEOs surveyed expect increased investments, particularly in regional projects.