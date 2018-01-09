Thai college takes top honor at international snow sculpture contest

Bangkok – Students from Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Technical College have taken the championship title at the 10th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2018 in China, retaining the honor for Thailand for the ninth year in a row.

The competition took place at Harbin Technical College in Harbin City of the People’s Republic of China this past January 4-7. A total of 55 teams from 12 countries took part with three teams representing Thailand, namely; Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani and Samut Prakan technical colleges.

Ubon Ratchathani Technical College ended the games with two honors, both the Best Technique Award and the championship title, its second time winning the award and Thailand’s ninth. Their winning design was titled “Belief. Faith. Miracle”.

Both the other two Thai colleges came in as runners-up with Surat Thani’s students carving a traditional fighting cockerel and Samut Prakan carving a turtle and a dragon of fortune.