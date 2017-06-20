Thai-Chinese High Speed Rail Project to employ Thai engineers

BANGKOK – The Thai-Chinese High Speed Rail Project will certainly employ a number of Thai engineers, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

He confirmed that the Article 44 absolute power of the Prime Minister was meant to expedite the Thai-Chinese High Speed Rail project on Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima route and that the government had held talk with the Engineering Institute of Thailand and the Architect Council of Thailand regarding the project.

He said the calls for Thai engineers to participate in the project was a constructive proposal.

The contract may be required to pass through the National Legislative Assembly for consideration, which will be facilitated by the government. However the timeframe for the implementation of the contract currently remains unclear, he said.