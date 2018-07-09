Thai authorities tight-lipped amid cave rescue

Mae Sai, Thailand (AP) — The Latest on the rescue of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand (all times local): 6:10 p.m.

Thai authorities are being tight-lipped about who was inside an ambulance seen leaving the site of a flooded cave Monday, as they were the night before when four of the 13 people trapped inside the underground complex were rescued.

Multiple calls to senior government officials and military personnel leading the operation to rescue the members of the youth soccer team rang unanswered Monday evening.

On Sunday, officials waited until several hours after the rescued boys had been transported to hospitals to announce their rescue.

As of Monday morning, eight boys and their coach remained in the cave where they have been trapped by floods since June 23.