Thai authorities enforce strict measures to prevent influx of foreign workers

Bangkok – Authorities have stepped up measures along the border to prevent an influx of foreign workers.

Following the government’s announcement of Thailand’s nationwide minimum wage rise of five to 22 baht from April 1, northeastern Buriram became one of the provinces to see the daily rate increased to 315 baht from 300 baht.

Buriram provincial police chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Chaiyuth Jiansirikul has accordingly instructed officers in all 34 local police stations to step up border control measures along all roads and to collaborate with the Border Patrol Police to inspect all suspected locations to prevent illegal entry of foreign workers from Cambodia and Laos.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chaiyuth stated that illegal workers must be arrested and returned to their respective countries.

All local businesses and employers have also been warned not to hire any illegal workers otherwise they will be prosecuted while members of the public are asked to report the presence of any illegal labor to the police, added the Buriram provincial police chief.