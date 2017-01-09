Thai artists join activities to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Thai artists have joined in special activities to pay tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

A group of national artists, including Suthep Wongkamhaeng, Jintana Suksathit and Charin Nantanakorn recently took part in a concert at Thammasat University, which featured a series of royal compositions by the highly-beloved King, including Love at Sundown, New Year Greeting, Candlelight Blues and H.M. Blues, prior to the screening of a special documentary to honor HM King Bhumibol.

The concert and the documentary-screening were parts of a project that involves the collection of brass Bodhi leaves carrying people’s pledges to follow the gracious path of the late monarch, a project which will continue until January 31 before all the leaves are added to the casting of Buddha statues that will be distributed to schools across the country.

Meanwhile, a group of artists from the Bang Said Arts and Crafts Center joined fellow artists from Chaiyaphum province in the creation of a portrait of the highly-revered King from paddy grain, which is now the largest of its kind and will be put on display in front of the Chaiyabhum City Hall between January 12th and 20th.