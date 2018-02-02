Thai army ramping up cyber security

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a defense council meeting this week to follow up on the military’s cyber security measures.

The meeting was also attended by army chiefs and other high-ranking military officers. They discussed topics related to developing an effective cyber-security strategy, enhancing the army’s capacity to deal with cyber threats, and establishing a cyber defense command center.

The Ministry of Defense is also planning to recruit 1,000 cyber security experts to guard against all types of online threats.

When asked by a reporter, Gen Prawit declined to comment on civic group movements.