Thai Airways introduces new business recovery plan

Bangkok – Thai Airways International (THAI) Chairman Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the national flag carrier firm is in the process of making a business recovery plan to revive and upgrade it as one of the world’s top five airlines within three years.

He said recent incidents will be taken as lessons for the airline to improve and reform, which will need cooperation with all its staff, while the business recovery plan is now being revised by senior executives, and will be unveiled this month.

The plan will cover the airline’s revenue increasing methods, safety measures (which will remain the top priority), customer services, and cuts in unnecessary expenditure, all of which will make the airline grow further and become a premium carrier to bring about pride to the country.

The THAI chairman said that while the airline’s fleet is currently not at full capacity and with some ageing aircraft, the firm has negotiated with Rolls Royce to provide substitute engines for its fleet.