Thai Air Force holds Children’s Day air shows

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Air Force held exciting air shows on Saturday in celebration of National Children’s Day.

Among the aircraft featured at Saturday’s air shows were F-16 Fighting Falcon, AU-23 Peacemaker, Eurocopter EC725, and JAS 29 Gripen.

Spectators said they were thrilled to see the sky above Don Mueang Airport filled with high powered aircraft. Children said they were excited to see jets racing through the air.

Activities on the ground were just as exhilarating, with a marching band and a martial arts performance by students of the Air Technical Training School, among many entertainments.

National Children’s Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of every January. Its objective is to raise public awareness of children’s significant role in the development of the nation. The occasion is celebrated by governmental agencies and private organizations throughout Thailand for masses of visiting children.