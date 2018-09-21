THAI aims to become national premium airline by 2022

Bangkok – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has announced its plan to become a national premium airline by 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, the Transport Minister, Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit, and the Finance Minister, Apisak Tantivorawong, attended a seminar on “Uniting the Power of Alliance for Sustainable Development of Thailand” on Thursday (Sept 20). Executives from four state enterprises also joined the seminar.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of THAI, Dr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, said the event was held to explain the guideline for implementing aviation restoration and strategic planning, after it was approved by the State Enterprise Policy Committee last week.

Dr. Ekniti said the national flag carrier plans to rank in the world’s top five airliners by 2022.