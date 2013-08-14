Test shows sea water at most beaches on Samet Island safe

BANGKOK, 13 August 2013 The Pollution Control Department has reported that the quality of sea water at 12 beaches on Samet Island now meets the standard. However, people are still advised against swimming at Ao Phrao and Ao Tubtim beaches due to high mercury content.

Director-General of the Pollution Control Department Wichian Jungrungrueng on Tuesday announced results of the sea water quality test conducted with samples taken from the 12 beaches last week. He said the results showed that the pH, dissolved oxygen, arsenic and cadmium levels did not exceed limits.

As for mercury, the sea water at most of the beaches had less than the limit of 0.1 micrograms a liter, except the sea water at Ao Tubtim and Ao Phrao beaches which had 0.25 and 2.9 micrograms a liter respectively. Although the levels are considered not dangerous and do not affect marine animals, Mr Wichian said swimming at the beaches should be avoided until results of the second test on the sea water quality come out on 15 August 2013.