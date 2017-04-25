Terrorist activities in Europe have little to no effect to Thai economy

BANGKOK,(NNT) – According to the Director of the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the recent reports of terrorist activities in Europe are less likely to affect the Thai economy, particularly the export sector.

The Center’s Director Thanawat Polvichai indicated that most of the terrorist acts in the region were mostly in France and the United Kingdom, which are two of the biggest economies in the European bloc. He is of the opinion that, since the number of visitors to Thailand from these nations remains relatively unaffected by terrorism, it can be assumed that terrorist attacks would also leave no marks on the overall European economic performance and Thai exports.

Nonetheless, he said that, since the global economy is still recovering, Thailand still needs to keep monitoring the situation closely, in order to ensure that the export sector continues to grow. The Thai Chamber of Commerce has predicted a 2-3% rise in Thai exports, which coincides with the projection from the Asian Development Bank at 3%.