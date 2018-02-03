Temple corruption case forwarded to OAG

Bangkok – Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Police Division have led Chatchai Choochua, the director of the National Buddhism Office’s Religious Sites Department and Somkiat Kanthong, the former abbot of Wat Lad Kae, both suspects in the temple corruption case, over to the Office of the Attorney General OAG. A third suspect, Nopparat Benjawattana, the former director of the National Buddhism Office, is currently in hiding abroad but is being sought. All files on the three and the case were handed to the OAG this week for further processing on charges of money laundering.

Head of the OAG’s Department of Corruption Litigation, Wichian Thanompichai, revealed he received 7 files on the case and noted that Somkiat is already on his sixth round of detainment, which is to expire on February 10, meaning that if no trial is called a seventh round of detainment will have to be requested. Wichian nonetheless voiced confidence the case would move forward in a timely fashion.

All three suspects had warrants issued on them after being named in a second lot of corruption allegations. They have been charged in 12 instances of grafts worth a combined 28 million baht. The Anti-Money Laundering Office also suspects the three to be involved in money laundering.

The OAG is to setup a committee to handle the case.