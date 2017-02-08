Temperatures to drop 4-6 degrees at the weekend

The Meteorological Department today forecast a sharp drop in temperature of 4-6 degrees Celsius end of the week in the Northeast, Central and Eastern regions with a warning of thunder storm and abrupt weather change.

It said that from February 9-15, thunder storms and wind gusts are expected in some areas of the Northeast, Central and Eastern regions, and afterwards, the temperatures will drop sharply by 4 to 6 degrees.

People living in these areas are cautioned of possible danger from thunderstorms and sudden change of weather.

For Bangkok, it said it will become cooler in the morning and foggy during the period. Minimum temperatures will be around 22-23 Celsius while maximum temperatures will be 35-36 Celsius.