TBA warns of call centre fraud

The Thai Bankers Association has warned members of the public to be on guard against the recent rise of call centre fraud.

TBA said that the fraudsters would use telephones through computer systems or VOIP (Voice over IP) which is capable of copying any phone number in Thailand to claim that they are from commercial banks to lure their prospective victims to make financial transactions through their ATM cards or to transfer money into their bank accounts.

The fraudsters have come up with an assortment of tricks or stories to shock or to surprise their targeted victims with offers of unexpected rewards or misfortunes such as a huge debt prompting the victims to disclose their confidential financial information to the fraudsters or to undertake transactions through the ATMs.

TBA said that commercial banks have no policy to call their customers to ask for their financial information or to demand debt payments through ATMs or through automatic cash deposit machines.

Members of the public are advised to keep their ID cards safe and not to give away personal information to people they are unfamiliar with.