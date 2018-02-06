Taxi OK unveiled in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – The Taxi OK program has launched in Chiang Rai to accommodate the region’s growing tourism industry, with over 200 of the Taxi OK equipped cabs to be operating in the province.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport, Somsak Hommuang, and Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, Sanit Phromwong, were joined Sunday by Chiang Rai Governor, Narongsak Osot-thanakorn, in unveiling the Taxi OK program. The launch included the unveiling of the program’s special taxis, which feature several functions geared toward facilitating travelers, including the ability to hail the cabs either through the Chiang Rai Taxi Cooperative or via an online application. Users of the cabs can track their journey via GPS and photographs and the application comes with an emergency button linked to Chiang Rai’s Land Transport Office.

Sanit remarked that the program brings together all involved in the taxi service experience, from customers and drivers to land transport officials. All receive information on each ride to bolster the confidence of users and so that any emergencies can be addressed promptly. Information about each ride is also archived for reference later if needed.

Chiang Rai was chosen to develop tourism transport further due to it already having a complete range of transport options spanning air and boat to rail. The province hosts some 200 taxi cabs with 20 initially selected for participation in Taxi OK. All are to be registered in the program in the near future.