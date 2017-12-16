TAT welcomes 33 millionth visitor to Thailand

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed a record-breaking 33 millionth visitor to Thailand under Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor, the Amazing Smashing Success campaign.

TAT Governor Yutthasak Suphasorn and Anocha Phlinsut, Director of Special Affairs and Public Relations Division at Suvarnabhumi Airport, welcomed the surprised arrival on Friday and presented them with two economy-class return tickets to Thailand, a voucher for a five-night stay at one of Thailand’s luxury hotels and an AOT luxury limousine drive to a hotel in Bangkok.

TAT is confident that the activity will help promote Thailand’s positive image through online and offline media worldwide and encourage more foreign tourists to travel to the country.