TAT ushers in Chinese New Year with nationwide celebrations

Chinese delicacies and cultural performances will be on offer to welcome Lunar New Year of the Dog

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) kicked-off nationwide celebrations to usher in the Chinese New Year of the Dog, in collaboration with long-standing partners, the Ministry of Culture of the People’s Republic of China and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand. The lunar New Year celebrations will be held from 13-23 February, 2018, with an exciting lineup of events for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “With millions of Thais of Chinese descent, Chinese New Year has always been a time to celebrate with the family and togetherness across Thailand. This year, locals and international visitors are invited to join in 13 major official celebrations nationwide, each of which is home to large, established Chinese communities, with spectacular food and cultural performances taking center stage.

“The People’s Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand have long enjoyed deep relations, with 2018 marking the 43rd anniversary of diplomatic ties, and Chinese New Year celebrations being held by TAT, the Ministry of Culture of the People’s Republic of China, and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand since 2003.”

Highlights of the celebrations include a New Year greeting ceremony held with high-level ministers on 15 February, to further strengthen the strong relationship between Thailand and China. The ceremony will take place at the China Cultural Centre, and will be led by H.E. Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and H.E. Mr. Yang Zhijin, Deputy Minister of Culture from the People’s Republic of China.

An official opening ceremony of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Yaowarat – the historic home to Bangkok’s Chinese community – on 16 February, will be presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, and will feature Thailand-China cultural exchange performances by 135 performers from nine provinces in China, including Fujian, Hainan, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Hunan, Shanxi and Hubei. Highlights include traditional Chinese dances and music, martial arts, acrobatic performances and Chinese opera puppets. The cultural exchange performances will then tour to Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Songkhla (Hat Yai) and Phuket.

Locals and international visitors can also enjoy a celebration of food culture. Fresh from cooking at the recent G20 Summit in Hangzhou, a renowned Zhejiang province chef from the World Federation of China Catering Industry will be on hand to create Southern Chinese delicacies that are fused with flavors familiar to Thai palates. A cooking demonstration will also be held to mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year, when families traditionally gather to enjoy food and being together.