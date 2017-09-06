TAT supports ‘The Royal Delights – Pheasant Festival’ at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong District

Bangkok, 31 August, 2017 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is offering its support to the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) in organising the ‘Taste it all 2017 @Ratchaprasong: The Royal Delights – Pheasant Festival’ from now until 31 October.

This gastronomic event, also supported by the Royal Project Foundation, will see top culinary arts presented by eight celebrity chefs from hotels around Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong, using Royal Project ingredients to offer an exceptional experience for food lovers. ‘Pheasant’, as the name of the festival suggests, will be the key ingredient of the event’s signature dishes.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications said, “In the TAT’s marketing plan 2018, Gastronomy Tourism is identified as one of the key highlights to motivate local and international travellers to discover the many unique Thai local experiences around Thailand. Related food festivities; such as, the Taste it all @Ratchaprasong, helps us in our efforts to promote the Kingdom as a preferred destination for food lovers.”

Pheasant has been chosen as the highlight of this year’s Taste it all 2017 @Ratchaprasong due to its unique flavour and aroma. It is lean meat which is chewy but tender, and the meat is quite dense while the bones are smaller. When roasted, the skin is crispy and the meat is pleasantly chewy. It is considered an excellent choice for health lovers. In some countries, pheasant meat is only available at premium supermarkets.

In Thailand, the supply of pheasant in the market comes from the Royal Projects, which began experiments with pheasant farming in 2004. Currently, an average of 1,200 pheasants are raised for their meat every year and are sold out quickly.

This year, all of the Royal Project’s pheasant meat will be used to create signature dishes for the Taste it all 2017 @Ratchaprasong: The Royal Delights – Pheasant Festival. The specially-created dishes, using pheasant meat, are available at eight hotels in Ratchaprasong District including the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, InterContinental Bangkok, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, The St. Regis Bangkok and the Paste Bangkok at Gaysorn Village.

Taste it all @Ratchaprasong is an annual festal that celebrates its 14th anniversary this year. Each year, from September to October, the festival offers amazing dining experiences to local and international visitors and helps the district earn its current popularity as being ‘The Best Dining Destination’ in Bangkok.