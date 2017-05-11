TAT, Rayong office, and Chanthaburi to launch fruit festival for tourism

CHANTHABURI, 9 May 2017 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Rayong office and officials from Chanthaburi province attended the press conference of the province’s fruit festival aimed at promoting tourism.

Officials presiding over the press conference included Chanthaburi governor Withurat Srinam, Rayong’s TAT Director Kanokkitika Kritwutthikorn, Chanthaburi Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Director Duangduen Sodsaengchan, President of the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce and President of Chanthaburi Tourism Promotion Association.

Tourists and general public are invited to visit fruit farms of Chanthaburi province which have begun to bear fresh fruits. Some fruit farms have decided to operate partially as a tourist attraction.

The Fruitpital Fair 2017 will be held from 3-11 June 2017 in Muang district, Chanthaburi province. The event will feature interesting activities such as fruit contest, organic fruit fair, an exhibition on the history of 15 fruits, an OTOP product fair and an exhibition in honor of King Rama IX, an exhibition on Innovation and Technology of Agriculture, and various consumer goods will also be on sale.

For more information, please call 038 – 6554201 during office hours from 8.30 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.