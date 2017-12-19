TAT to propose tax measures for provincial city tourism

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is expected to propose tax discount measures for tourism in provincial cities by the end of this year.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said she has discussed with the Ministry of Finance the rationale for the campaign to help boost the grassroots economy in provincial cities that may not currently be popular tourist destinations.

The campaign will allow Thai citizens to use actual spending from tourism activities in 61 chosen provinces as a deduction from their individual taxable income, with the maximum limit of 15,000 baht. The campaign is set to be effective for the 2018 tax year.

TAT is aiming to increase the ratio of visitors to local cities from 36 percent to 40 percent of all tourists. It aims to encourage 10 million people to visit provincial cities in 2018, increase domestic tourism revenue to one trillion baht and increase total tourism revenue from both domestic and international travelers to three trillion baht.