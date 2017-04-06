TAT promotes weekday travels to boost tourism revenues

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a weekday tourism campaign to increase revenues.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said a survey from the National Statistics Office shows that most Thais have traveled during holidays and festivals, while only 31 percent of the people has done so during Sunday and Thursday, causing traffic congestion and imbalance of demand and supply.

He said the TAT is now running a campaign to promote weekday travels for the fourth consecutive year by joining hands with 10 partners to offer special deals from hotels and accommodations, airlines, bus services, rental cars, gas stations, shopping centers, and restaurants.

More information about the campaign can be found on www.tourismthailand.org/weekdayspecial, or calling 09-9262-0505, or email to [email protected].