TAT optimistic over thriving ASEAN tourism

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was confident that tourism campaigns in the ASEAN region will enhance its tourist industry in all aspects.

TAT Executive Director for Asia and South Pacific Division Srisuda Wanapinyosak said that the ASEAN countries have been running several campaigns to promote tourism in the region on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

TAT officials were present at ITB Berlin 2016 to promote tourism in ASEAN and the authority has developed websites, including www.VisitASEAN50.com, to promote special offers on tourism packages in the 10 member countries. Other websites are being translated into Mandarin to attract Chinese travelers.

Other events and activities to mark the semicentennial include an essay and video competition on the topic “[email protected] and the the ASEAN Blogger FAM Trip. The latter invites international journalists and bloggers to visit key attractions in the region.

According to Srisuda, the TAT is confident that the AEC Blueprint 2025 for tourism will improve the competitiveness of each ASEAN country in the same direction, as well as the overall tourism scene for sustainability.