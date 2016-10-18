TAT offers the public opportunities to pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

BANGKOK – The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that during the 100 days of the Royal Funeral Rites, members of the general public are allowed to pay their respects and write messages of condolence on the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Grand Palace as follows:

• Every day 08.30-16.00 Hrs.: Sala Sahathai Samakom Pavilion. People may pay their respects to His Majesty the late King’s royal remains at Dusit Maha Prasat Hall.

• 28th October 2016, 13.00-16.00 Hrs. & 29th October onwards, between 09.00-16.00 Hrs.

To assist members of the public who need to travel to pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in collaboration with the public and private tourism sector is providing transportation and making special arrangements, which began on 17th October, 2016, as follows:

1. For members of the public wishing to travel to the Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion at the Grand Palace, in the Sanam Luang area, the Thai Transportation Operators Association, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Royal Thai Police are providing free bus services from 17-24 October, 2016, at 08:30 – 15.00 Hrs. The hourly bus services cover four routes, starting from the National Stadium, Victory Monument, Wongwian Yai BTS Station, and the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Talingchan, and going to Sanam Luang.

2. Members of the public in the Ramkhamhaeng area and within the vicinity of the Sports Authority of Thailand who are unable to visit the Sanam Luang area, will be able to pay their respects and write messages of condolence in front of the late monarch’s portrait at the Sports Authority of Thailand’s Commemorating His Majesty’s 7th Cycle Birthday Anniversary Building. In addition, the national broadcast of the 100-day prayers during the Royal Funeral Rites is being made available on two large LED screens in front of the Anniversary Building. These broadcasts began on Monday, 17th October, at 09.00 hrs. and will continue during the period of mourning.

3. For members of the public in the city center, including Siam Square, MBK Complex and within the vicinity of the National Stadium who are unable to visit Sanam Luang, the Department of Physical Education, Ministry of Tourism and Sports has prepared a book of condolence for the general public in which to pay their respects and write messages of condolence in front of the late monarch’s portrait at the National Stadium. In addition, the national broadcast of the 100-day prayers during the Royal Funeral Rites will be made available at the Nimibutr Building. Members of the public are advised to travel to the National Stadium by the BTS Skytrain, getting off at the National Stadium Station.

In addition, the number of trains coming to Bangkok has been increased to 150 from 132. The State Railway of Thailand has been adding extra carriages and extra trains for free travel to Bangkok since Friday, 14th October, 2016. An additional 64 carriages a day are now available on trains operating between Bangkok and the surrounding provinces. For more information, please contact the State Railway of Thailand Call Center at 1690.

During the period of national mourning, TAT would like to advise that some festivals and activities in the kingdom may be cancelled or postponed. Other events will go ahead as planned, but may be more subdued than usual as a mark of respect. We would like to recommend that any visitors with travel or tourism plans reconfirm with agents and check local media regularly as well as follow the advice of the local authorities in announcements and updates. Also, please check directly with the respective organizers on the status of individual events.