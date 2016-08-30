TAT names 24 provinces for hunting rare Pokemon characters

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday named 24 provinces for hunting rare Pokemon characters in what it said is its effort to boost tourism to these places.

TAT’s director for information technology Siripakorn Chiewsamut said the Pokemon hunting is part of the “12 Must See” and “12 Must See Plus” projects to attract visitors to secondary tourism locations in rural areas, which have many things not to be missed.

He said TAT wished to stimulate tourism to these provinces during weekdays which saw less than 5 million visits per year.

Mr. Chiewsamut said TAT has officially sent a letter to the developer company seeking its release of rare Pokemon characters in these 24 provinces, and is awaiting a reply.

He assured that TAT has measures already to prevent any negative impact on the rural way of life from Pokemon hunting, and already popular tourist spots.

The 24 provinces are Nan, Phrae, Lampang, Lamphun, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Loei, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Surin, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkram, Nakhon Pathom, Trat, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sra Kaew, Chumphon, Ranong, Trang, Satun, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung.