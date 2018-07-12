TAT launches tourism promotion film in 8K resolution

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled a tourism promotion film co-produced with Sharp and featuring the beauties of Thailand in 8K resolution.

The video was produced using Sharp’s imaging and display equipment to promote Thailand’s tourism and Sharp’s AQUOS 8K Series television capable of displaying videos in 8K resolution, which has 16 time more pixels than traditional Full HD television format.

The producers have captured moments from festivals and attractions in various locations in Thailand, including the Songkran festival and historic destinations in Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, and Nong Khai.

This video is considered the first 8K video produced in ASEAN and is intended to inspire people to go out and experience the beauties of Thailand.

TAT and Sharp will continue to work together to produce the second 8K video in the concept series “Open to the new Shades.” These videos will be screened on TAT’s channels and on Sharp’s displays, reaching a large audience in ASEAN and the wider Asian region.