TAT launches ”A Touch of Thai Vehicles” campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched eight new travel experiences in four provinces using local vehicles.

The campaign aims to highlight tuk-tuk taxis in Bangkok, ruea hua tong (long-tail boats) in Krabi, horse-drawn carriages in Lampang and skylab (motor-tricycles) in Loei to show visitors the charms of Thainess.

The “A Touch of Thai Vehicles” project will create innovative travel routes for visitors to ride on local transport and witness the hidden charms of each region concerned.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that traveling by local vehicles will “open up a new perspective of discovering Thainess.”

A promotional event for the new campaign at TAT headquarters in Bangkok this week saw the participation of Aniporn “Nat” Chalermburanawong, Miss Universe Thailand 2015 and winner of the Best Costume Award, with her extraordinary “Tuk-Tuk Thailand” dress at the Miss Universe 2015 beauty contest. Also in attendance was Thai actor and TV host Ray MacDonald who runs the show “TT RIDER”, a travel program using a tuk-tuk to travel across Thailand.