TAT launches special privileges campaign for tourists

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a special privileges campaign for tourists during the ending part of the year.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Soophasorn revealed the TAT has joined hands with private partners to introduce the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale “Passport Privileges” campaign to boost spending of the tourists by providing discounts and other privileges during 15 November 2018 – 15 January 2019.

Under the campaign, all tourists can show their passport at participating stores in Bangkok to be given special discounts on souvenirs.

The TAT has also brought in FAM trips from South East Asia, East Asia, and South Asia to enjoy their visit and shopping experiences in Thailand, he said.

The campaign is expected to help stimulate the spending of the tourists as high season is approaching as well as create a livelier tourism atmosphere in the country.

No less than 20 billion baht in revenue is expected during the two-month-long campaign.