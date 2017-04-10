TAT launches Amazing Songkran 2017

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Amazing Songkran 2017 festival to preserve local traditions and generate income from tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragon has presided over the launching ceremony of Amazing Songkran 2017 held under cooperation between the TAT and the Royal Thai Police.

He said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the related agencies for organizing the festival which helps pass on the beautiful traditions, expressing the Thai identity to the world, which will in turn benefit the country’s tourism scene and strengthen its economy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has said the Amazing Songkran 2017 festival will encourage tourism activities that allows tourists to be immersed Thailand’s traditional activities. The festival will feature lavish Songkran parades and cultural performances that connects with neighbouring countries’ culture.

The TAT expects this festival to help raise the awareness on cultural tourism, and to help generate more income to the country.

Songkram activities will be held in several locations throughout the country. The TAT is also arranging activities in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phuket.

Songkran parades in Bangkok has continued to be recognized worldwide, from Thais themselves to international tourists.

The six parades took place along Sukhumvit Road from Bangkok Planetarium to Pathumwan Junction.