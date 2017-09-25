TAT to launch Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 on November 1

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) is launching the ‘Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018’ on November 1 to support the government’s national tourism development plan and highlighting a busy calendar of international events.

Deputy Prime Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn commented at a special media event last week: “The Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 shows how important tourism promotion is to the government’s national agenda.

“The emphasis is on inclusive tourism, based on the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan and 2nd National Tourism Development Plan that maintains a balance between the economy, environment and benefits for Thai society. The Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 once again gives the country another outstanding opportunity to showcase its capabilities during many large events the Kingdom will host in 2017 and 2018.”

Thailand events calendar schedule for 2017 and 2018 includes:

– International Fleet Review to be hosted by the Royal Thai Navy to mark ASEAN’s 50thanniversary since its founding. Over 40 modern warships and 10,000 crew members from 30 countries are expected to join the historic fleet display on Pattaya Bay from 13 to 22 November, 2017.

– Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand 2017 is scheduled for 17 to 19 November at the U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. It will be the only international air race where multiple heats are flown at the same time.

– 4th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism is scheduled for May 2018 and will help support the TAT’s gastronomy tourism efforts by promoting Thai food and the country’s culinary potential on a global stage.

– MotoGP World Championship superbike races are coming to Thailand’s Buri Ram’s Chang International Circuit starting from October 2018 after recently signing a three-year contract with MotoGP owner Dorna Sports.

Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said that these events among others will reinforce the perception of Thailand as a good host venue.

“Amazing Thailand is the country’s most enduring and award-winning tourism promotion. It highlights many new, exciting international events plus cultural elements that make the Thai tourism offering so appealing,” he said.

TAT’s competition for an Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 visual identity (logo) received 168 entries with seven selections shortlisted. The winning design features an ‘infinity’ motif that combines many iconic Thai symbols associated with the country’s unique cultural heritage including elephants and the Royal Barge.