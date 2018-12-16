TAT, Iconsiam to organize New Year fireworks

Bangkok – Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019, under the theme of the River of Prosperity, will start the New Year celebration on New Year’s Eve nationwide.

The event will be jointly organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Iconsiam Superlux residence corporations with help from partner organizations. The event at the River Park Iconsiam will cover both banks of the Chao Phraya River.

The TAT Governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, said the celebration has several locations to promote Thailand as the ultimate destination for Thai and foreign tourists.

Yuthasak said the TAT will organize this year’s event in Bangkok and four provinces of different regions, namely Nakhon Phanom, Chiang Rai, Ratchaburi, and Satun.

Fireworks will illuminate the Chao Phraya River. It is anticipated that up to one million people will attend the New Year celebration and substantial spending will keep the money flowing into Thai economy.