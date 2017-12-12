TAT celebrates the glory of Ayutthaya this month

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the “Glorious of Ayutthaya Fair 2017” from 15 to 24 December to celebrate the historical significance of the ancient Thai capital, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

This year, local and international tourists are encouraged to help preserve the Thai culture by wearing traditional outfits to join the event.

Highlights of the 10-day fair include a light-and-sound presentation at Wat Maha That that tells the story of the great kings and queens as well as the heroes and heroines of the former Siam. Scheduled every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there is one show on 15 December at 18.00 Hrs. and two shows every evening on 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 December at 18.00 and 20.00 Hrs. Ticket price is 500 baht with audio translation and 200 baht for a regular seat.

To add to the memorable experience, there will be a True cinematic movie series Si Suriyothai and stage performances.

The event will also feature a ‘retro’ Ayutthaya-era market fair, a pedestrian shopping street, a cultural plaza displaying folk performances found in Ayutthaya, a motor show fair, several beauty pageants, talent competitions, singing contests and more.