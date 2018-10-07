TAT asks Thais to be good hosts to boost tourists’ confidence

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has implored members of the public to be good hosts during the high season as the country eyes bustling tourism until February 2019.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says between October 2018 and February 2019, which is a high tourism season in Thailand, the kingdom will be visited by a large number of tourists from America, Australia, and European nations.

For Thai citizens, the government allows a tax deduction of up to 15,000 baht per person for those who shop and spend at secondary destinations or provinces before December 31.

To further encourage citizens to visit secondary cities, the TAT has launched the “Thai Tiew Thai, Thai Yangyuen” campaign which includes a wide variety of activities tourists can enjoy, while traveling in remote provinces. The campaign also hopes to distribute wealth among local communities.

As for the capital city, he said Bangkok will always be the number one destination after having been named the most visited city in the world, while asking Thai citizens to welcome foreign visitors with smiles and generosity.